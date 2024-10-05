Bridging Cultures: Navigating New Challenges for Haitian Migrants in Alabama

Sarah Jacques, a Haitian migrant, found her move from Port-au-Prince to Alabama challenging but eventually found comfort in stability and community. However, recent misinformation has stirred unforeseen difficulties for her and others like her.

The Biden program allowing 30,000 migrants monthly from Latin American countries has helped Haitians, but misinformation exacerbates tensions. Local leaders in Alabama are stepping up to integrate the growing Haitian community.

Efforts range from nonprofit initiatives supporting housing and English education to public meetings addressing concerns over the Haitian population. Law enforcement reveals no actual increase in crime, highlighting fears as misinformed.

(With inputs from agencies.)