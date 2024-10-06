Tripura's Transparent Recruitment Drive: Filling Vacancies with Integrity

In a bid to address the chronic issue of vacant government posts, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Saturday that the state is undertaking a gradual approach to filling these positions, with a focus on prioritizing roles of utmost importance. During an event dedicated to distributing appointment letters to newly inducted Tripura Civil Service (TCS) and Tripura Police Service (TPS) Grade II officers at Agartala's Muktadhara Auditorium, CM Saha underscored the vital role government officials play as conduits between the public and the state administration.

Emphasizing transparency in governance, Saha attributed this attribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He reminiscenced a time when rallies were a staple, and political strings were deemed necessary to secure government employment—a notion now displaced by the Prime Minister's directive that advocates for job recruitment based solely on written examinations, eliminating interviews to foster transparency. To address the stagnation in promotions due to pending legal disputes, Saha mentioned the government's initiative to implement a one-time promotion.

CM Saha reiterated the administration's commitment to valuing talent and fairness, recounting the clearance of recruitment processes by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) in 2022 as a milestone. He credited advancements in the state's communication systems for reduced bureaucracy in job transitions and reaffirmed the state's objective to methodically fill vacancies based on strategic priority. Highlighting training's significance, Saha pointed out collaborations with institutions in places like Mysore, preparing officials to effectively manage and coordinate an array of governmental schemes. Presently, through TPSC, 1,742 individuals have been hired, with efforts underway to fill 745 additional posts. Further recruitment plans include 916 constable positions under Tripura Police's Home Department and varying roles under the ARDD department.

(With inputs from agencies.)