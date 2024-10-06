India's 'Bharat Small Reactors': A Nuclear Revolution with Private Backing

In an unprecedented move, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) will soon operate 220 MW 'Bharat Small Reactors' with the support of private sector land and funding. This significant development is expected by year-end or early 2025, according to a senior government official.

With the NPCIL handling the management and operation of these reactors, the Atomic Energy Act will not require amendment, maintaining its restriction for government PSUs. The reactors, leveraging Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor technology, aim to support energy-intensive sectors initially, like steel.

Despite international proposals, NPCIL's domestic approach is more cost-effective at Rs 16 crore per MW. These small modular reactors, deployable in varied sites, contribute significantly to India's energy transition and net zero ambitions, increasing nuclear capacity from 7,480 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)