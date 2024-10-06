Himachal's Apple Boom: Record Processing and Expansion

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has achieved a remarkable milestone by processing a record 1,545 metric tonnes of apple juice concentrate this year. This feat underscores the corporation's robust procurement and processing strategies.

The apple processing statistics reveal 814 metric tonnes were produced at the Parala plant in Shimla, 653 metric tonnes at the Parwanoo plant in Solan, and 78 metric tonnes at the Jarol plant in Mandi. A striking 92% of procured apples are being processed, optimizing the yield with minimal fruit sold through auctions, thanks to stringent procurement standards.

Under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), HPMC has procured 29,200 metric tonnes of apples. Notably, they initiated the use of crates for a pilot purchase and launched apple procurement in remote areas like Pangi in Chamba district. An online portal now enhances transparency and efficiency, managing procurement, processing, and distribution in real-time. HPMC has also boosted capacity, increasing crushing from 21,000 to 39,000 MT, and expanding market presence nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)