Left Menu

Himachal's Apple Boom: Record Processing and Expansion

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has processed a record 1,545 metric tonnes of apple juice concentrate this year, driven by strict procurement standards. Under the Market Intervention Scheme, 29,200 metric tonnes of apples have been procured, with significant investments in processing capacity and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:52 IST
Himachal's Apple Boom: Record Processing and Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has achieved a remarkable milestone by processing a record 1,545 metric tonnes of apple juice concentrate this year. This feat underscores the corporation's robust procurement and processing strategies.

The apple processing statistics reveal 814 metric tonnes were produced at the Parala plant in Shimla, 653 metric tonnes at the Parwanoo plant in Solan, and 78 metric tonnes at the Jarol plant in Mandi. A striking 92% of procured apples are being processed, optimizing the yield with minimal fruit sold through auctions, thanks to stringent procurement standards.

Under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), HPMC has procured 29,200 metric tonnes of apples. Notably, they initiated the use of crates for a pilot purchase and launched apple procurement in remote areas like Pangi in Chamba district. An online portal now enhances transparency and efficiency, managing procurement, processing, and distribution in real-time. HPMC has also boosted capacity, increasing crushing from 21,000 to 39,000 MT, and expanding market presence nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024