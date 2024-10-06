Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plant Vote: A Controversial Energy Shift

Kazakhstan conducted a crucial referendum on Sunday regarding the construction of its first nuclear power plant, a project valued at $10-12 billion and endorsed by the government to transition from coal-based energy production.

The initiative, however, faces significant public opposition due to safety concerns and the nation's Soviet-era nuclear testing history. Preliminary voting data indicates a valid outcome based on the number of ballots cast.

Amid mixed public sentiment, the government highlights the importance of nuclear energy for a reliable supply to complement renewables. They argue that nuclear power is fitting given Kazakhstan's status as a major uranium producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)