Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plant Vote: A Controversial Energy Shift
Kazakhstan held a referendum on building its first nuclear power plant to replace coal plants. The government supports the project, citing energy needs, despite public concerns about safety and historical nuclear incidents. Approximately 64% voted, validating the referendum. Results will be shared shortly.
Kazakhstan conducted a crucial referendum on Sunday regarding the construction of its first nuclear power plant, a project valued at $10-12 billion and endorsed by the government to transition from coal-based energy production.
The initiative, however, faces significant public opposition due to safety concerns and the nation's Soviet-era nuclear testing history. Preliminary voting data indicates a valid outcome based on the number of ballots cast.
Amid mixed public sentiment, the government highlights the importance of nuclear energy for a reliable supply to complement renewables. They argue that nuclear power is fitting given Kazakhstan's status as a major uranium producer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- nuclear
- energy
- vote
- referendum
- coal
- sustainability
- power plant
- uranium
- public concern