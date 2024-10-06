Robust Security Measures Set for Udhampur Vote Counting

A robust three-tier security operation has been established at Udhampur's vote-counting venues ahead of the October 8 election results, according to local police reports on Sunday. The designated counting locations are Government Degree College Boys and the Government College for Women in Udhampur.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure detailed the security setup, stating the first layer involves Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the second layer is covered by State Armed Police, while district police officers form the third layer. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers will oversee the security at both the strong rooms and counting halls, the police statement affirmed. In addition to security forces, special traffic arrangements to reroute incoming traffic are in place.

Traffic will be prohibited within a 100-meter parameter of the strong rooms and counting centers, now marked as 'No Pedestrian Zones.' Only individuals with valid identification will gain entry to the counting facilities. The SSP emphasized that a detailed traffic plan is in preparation and will be communicated to the citizens promptly to prevent disruptions. The SSP assured the public of a peaceful vote count, attributing this to the meticulous planning by the district administration and police forces. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)