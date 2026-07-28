Federal Funding Freeze: The Transgender Policy Debate

The U.S. Education Department has issued a warning to two school districts in Michigan and Maryland, threatening to cut federal funding over their transgender policies. This move is part of the Trump administration's ongoing push to limit transgender rights through executive actions.

The department accused Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland of violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) by treating a student's gender identity as confidential information, inaccessible to parents. Similar allegations were made against Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan.

The Trump administration has been known to attempt freezing federal funding for educational institutions due to various issues such as transgender policies and diversity programs, which civil rights groups argue infringe upon free speech and academic freedom. The Education Department is poised to take enforcement action, citing possible FERPA violations.