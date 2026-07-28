J&J Settles $5.5 Billion Landmark Talc Lawsuit Deal

Johnson & Johnson has announced a landmark $5.5 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc products caused ovarian cancer. This deal could bring an end to a decade-long legal battle that tarnished the company's reputation. J&J revealed that the agreement covers around 76,000 claims.

The company's vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, emphasized that while J&J believed the claims were without merit, settling would allow the company to focus on its core mission. J&J expects to pay $3 billion by 2027, with potential additional costs up to $7 billion or more.

This resolution follows a series of court victories for J&J, including individual trial wins and expert disqualifications. The agreement, which excludes future claims, offers a faster payout to current plaintiffs compared to previous bankruptcy proposals.