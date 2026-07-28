A New Premier in Victoria: Ben Carroll Takes the Helm

Victoria has witnessed a significant political shift as Ben Carroll takes over as the new premier after the resignation of Jacinta Allan. Carroll’s leadership comes at a critical time, with the center-left Labor Party facing a tough election in November.

The upcoming election is being closely watched as it may test the right-wing One Nation party's growing popularity. Allan had been facing declining approval ratings amid a sluggish economy, marking a challenging period for the ruling party that has held power for 12 years.

Allan warned that the most significant risk in the election is the potential formation of a One Nation-Liberal coalition government. This comes after an Australian court rejected an appeal from One Nation’s founder, Pauline Hanson, regarding racial discrimination allegations against a Muslim senator.