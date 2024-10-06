Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams IMPCL Sell-Off, Questions Govt's Intentions

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticizes the proposed privatization of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, citing it as hypocrisy against the promotion of Ayurveda and AYUSH. She questions the motive behind selling the profitable enterprise, alleging it may benefit select individuals financially.

Updated: 06-10-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:44 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the central government's reported plans to privatize the Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL). She argues that such moves highlight the government's hypocrisy in advocating for Ayurveda and the AYUSH sector while selling off a crucial asset in this domain.

Gandhi took to social media platform X to express her concerns over plans to sell IMPCL, based in Almora, Uttarakhand. Established in 1978, the company is instrumental in producing Ayurveda and Unani medicines, having reported a profit of Rs 18 crore last year and planning to issue a Rs 6 crore dividend to the government.

The Congress leader emphasized that IMPCL employs over 500 workers and supports thousands of small-scale farmers. She suspects the privatization aims to transfer valuable national resources to select individuals, thereby benefiting them financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

