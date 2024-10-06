Left Menu

RSS Marks Centenary with Major March Across Tamil Nadu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commemorated its 100th anniversary with a route march across 58 locations in Tamil Nadu, celebrating Vijayadasami. The events highlighted a call for Hindu unity by RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, emphasizing cultural bonding among various sects and advocating societal discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:58 IST
RSS Marks Centenary with Major March Across Tamil Nadu
Visuals from RSS march in Trichy. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary with an extensive route march across 58 locations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The event, part of Vijayadasami festivities, saw strong participation from supporters dressed in RSS uniforms in places like Kanchipuram, Chrompet, and Ariyamangalam in Tiruchirappalli.

In the Ariyamangalam area, security was tight with over a hundred police personnel deployed. This follows a directive from the Madras High Court which instructed the Tamil Nadu police to permit the RSS marches. In Chennai, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, joined the Egmore march alongside more than 200 RSS members.

Earlier in Rajasthan's Baran Nagar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for Hindu unity beyond language, caste, and provincial differences. Addressing volunteers, he stressed the importance of discipline, duty, and goal-orientation for societal security, declaring India a 'Hindu nation' and highlighting the broad cultural embrace of the term Hindu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024