RSS Marks Centenary with Major March Across Tamil Nadu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary with an extensive route march across 58 locations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The event, part of Vijayadasami festivities, saw strong participation from supporters dressed in RSS uniforms in places like Kanchipuram, Chrompet, and Ariyamangalam in Tiruchirappalli.

In the Ariyamangalam area, security was tight with over a hundred police personnel deployed. This follows a directive from the Madras High Court which instructed the Tamil Nadu police to permit the RSS marches. In Chennai, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, joined the Egmore march alongside more than 200 RSS members.

Earlier in Rajasthan's Baran Nagar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for Hindu unity beyond language, caste, and provincial differences. Addressing volunteers, he stressed the importance of discipline, duty, and goal-orientation for societal security, declaring India a 'Hindu nation' and highlighting the broad cultural embrace of the term Hindu.

