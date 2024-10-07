Philippines and South Korea Forge Strategic Partnership
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced enhanced bilateral ties with South Korea, elevating them to a strategic partnership. During a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, they addressed issues like the South China Sea and the Korean peninsula and signed agreements on coast guard cooperation and nuclear energy.
The Philippines and South Korea have upgraded their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, as announced by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. The two leaders held talks at the presidential palace, focusing on key regional issues such as the South China Sea and the Korean peninsula.
President Marcos and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, engaged in discussions that resulted in several landmark agreements. These included commitments to collaborate on coast guard operations and developments in nuclear energy.
The dialogue emphasized strengthening ties between the two nations, highlighting their mutual interest in ensuring regional security and cooperation in energy resources.
