Udhampur District Strengthens Security Ahead of Election Results

The Udhampur police have intensified security protocols across the district in Jammu and Kashmir in anticipation of the electoral vote count on October 8. Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, announced on Sunday that a rigorous three-tier security arrangement is in place at all counting venues in the Union Territory.

The region saw polling held in three distinct phases, starting from September 18 and concluding on October 1. Results are expected on October 8, coinciding with Haryana's election results. The security structure includes the Central Armed Police Force forming the first security ring, the State Armed Police ensuring additional security in the second layer, and district police officers providing a final layer of protection. Senior Deputy Superintendent of Police officers will oversee safety at both the strong rooms and counting halls. Special traffic arrangements have also been enacted for the counting day, according to Udhampur SSP Nagpure.

Entry into counting centers will be restricted to those with valid identification, and areas around strong rooms have been zoned as 'No Pedestrian Zones,' with a 100-meter perimeter ban on traffic. A detailed traffic plan is in the works to mitigate any public inconvenience and will be shared with the public shortly. Forecasts from Axis My India predict a tight race, with a likely hung assembly for Jammu and Kashmir, as the National Conference-Congress alliance appears to hold a slight lead over the BJP.

These elections feature a coalition between the National Conference and the Congress, with the People's Democratic Party and the BJP positioned as major rivals.

