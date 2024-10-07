Revolutionizing Agriculture: Assam's Push for Soil Health and Knowledge Centers

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched an ambitious initiative to distribute Soil Health Cards to more than four lakh farmers across the state, with the aim of enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

The government has prepared around ten lakh Soil Health Cards, four lakh of which are ready for immediate distribution. This move is part of a broader effort to nurture self-sufficient farming, underpinned by increasing the number of soil testing laboratories from five to twenty-six across Assam.

Alongside the distribution of health cards, agricultural machinery was also handed to the farmers, while Chief Minister Sarma, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, inaugurated new agriculture knowledge centers. Plans are underway to establish 816 village agriculture equipment banks, scaling up from the 80 currently operational in the state.

