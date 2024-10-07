AstraZeneca's Strategic Licensing Deal with CSPC

AstraZeneca PLC has announced a significant licensing agreement with CSPC, focusing on a lipid-lowering therapy asset aimed at improving cardiovascular health outcomes.

Under the terms of the agreement, CSPC is set to receive $100 million immediately, with additional potential milestone payments totaling up to $1.92 billion.

This collaboration underscores AstraZeneca's strategy to bolster its cardiovascular portfolio and expedite the development of innovative health solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)