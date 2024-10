Bridging Borders: Ukraine and Slovakia's Diplomatic Chats

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal initiated discussions with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, centered on infrastructure collaboration, energy security, and advancing Ukraine's peace plan.

Fico, a vocal critic of Western military support to Ukraine, emphasizes a non-military resolution for the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Nevertheless, Slovakia's role remains vital, particularly in electricity imports and ongoing negotiations over gas transit.

Despite past tensions over Ukraine's sanctions on Lukoil, a resolution was achieved, ensuring the continuation of oil transit between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)