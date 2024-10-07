Tragedy Strikes in West Bengal as Coal Mine Blast Claims Lives
In West Bengal's Birbhum district, a coal mine explosion killed at least four people and left several others injured. The incident occurred during the transportation of detonators at WBPDCL's Gangaramchak mines. An investigation has been launched, with rescue operations ongoing to recover those affected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district has resulted in the loss of at least four lives, with several more individuals injured, authorities reported on Monday.
The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) countered police reports, claiming that the blast in its mine killed five people.
The catastrophic event transpired around 10:30 am as detonators were being transported for scheduled blasts. Rescue teams are actively working to recover any remaining individuals as investigations into the causes of the explosion commence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coal mine
- West Bengal
- blast
- explosion
- Birbhum
- district
- detonators
- WBPDCL
- rescue
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Praises Development Initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh's Leparada District
Mass Shooting Leaves Four Dead, 18 Wounded in Birmingham’s Nightlife District
Eight persons killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district: Police.
BSF Neutralizes Rusted Anti-Tank Mine in Samba District
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Adopts TB Patients, Champions Development in Kra Daadi District