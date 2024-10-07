Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in West Bengal as Coal Mine Blast Claims Lives

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, a coal mine explosion killed at least four people and left several others injured. The incident occurred during the transportation of detonators at WBPDCL's Gangaramchak mines. An investigation has been launched, with rescue operations ongoing to recover those affected.

  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district has resulted in the loss of at least four lives, with several more individuals injured, authorities reported on Monday.

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) countered police reports, claiming that the blast in its mine killed five people.

The catastrophic event transpired around 10:30 am as detonators were being transported for scheduled blasts. Rescue teams are actively working to recover any remaining individuals as investigations into the causes of the explosion commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

