Left Menu

IFC and Axis Bank Unite to Launch India's First Blue Finance Market

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Axis Bank to provide a USD 500 million loan to develop a blue finance market in India, marking the first blue investment by a financial institution in the country. This initiative aims to scale up financing for green projects, aiding India's climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:29 IST
IFC and Axis Bank Unite to Launch India's First Blue Finance Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a prominent arm of the World Bank Group devoted to private sector development, has announced a collaboration with Axis Bank. This collaboration involves a USD 500 million loan aimed at fostering the blue finance market and expanding green project financing across India.

This marks IFC's inaugural blue investment in India, which represents the first such transaction by a financial institution in the nation. Blue loans are unique financial vehicles earmarked for projects like wastewater management, marine ecosystem restoration, and offshore renewable energy.

The partnership not only signifies the most substantial green financing by IFC in India but also encourages Axis Bank to enhance its climate finance portfolio. With India's exponential urban growth and economic expansion, there's vast potential to improve water and energy efficiencies, reinforcing the nation's sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024