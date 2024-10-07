Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion in West Bengal Coal Mine

A catastrophic explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district resulted in the tragic death of six people, leaving three others seriously injured, according to local police reports.

The blast occurred during the transportation of detonators via truck intended for controlled blasts in the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia mines, as confirmed by a West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd. (WBPDCL) official.

Authorities, including WBPDCL's top management, are investigating the cause and assessing the protocol lapses. Meanwhile, immediate aid and compensation arrangements for affected families are in progress.

