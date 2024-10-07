Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion in West Bengal Coal Mine

A devastating explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district claimed the lives of six individuals and left three others injured. The incident occurred when detonators, meant for planned blasting, detonated accidentally in the truck transporting them. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion in West Bengal Coal Mine
A catastrophic explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district resulted in the tragic death of six people, leaving three others seriously injured, according to local police reports.

The blast occurred during the transportation of detonators via truck intended for controlled blasts in the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia mines, as confirmed by a West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd. (WBPDCL) official.

Authorities, including WBPDCL's top management, are investigating the cause and assessing the protocol lapses. Meanwhile, immediate aid and compensation arrangements for affected families are in progress.

