Manipur's Path to Peace: From Unrest to Opportunity

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that people impacted by recent violence are starting to return home, urging the community to prioritize healing over blame.

Addressing youth who completed training under the 'Hunar Se Rozgar Tak' initiative, Singh emphasized peaceful resolutions and highlighted opportunities for employment and aid for displaced individuals.

Approximately 400 youths have received training, with 169 securing jobs. The government offers Rs 5,000 in assistance and Rs 50,000 for perfumery trainees, along with special flights for job placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)