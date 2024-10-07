Manhunt Underway After Shooting in Madhya Pradesh Tied to Rape Case

A man accused of raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has allegedly opened fire on the victim's family, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others, including the minor. The shooting occurred on Monday under the jurisdiction of the Civil Line police station.

The accused, reportedly a neighbor, had been on the run since August when a case was filed against him for rape and molestation. Authorities say he has been trying to coerce the victim's family into dropping the charges. During his latest confrontation, the suspect fatally shot the victim's grandfather and injured her uncle.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain stated that law enforcement has intensified the search for the fugitive, with multiple raids underway. The suspect is expected to be apprehended shortly, and previously announced rewards aim to expedite his capture, underscoring the gravity of the accusations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)