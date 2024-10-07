Left Menu

Manhunt Underway After Shooting in Madhya Pradesh Tied to Rape Case

A fugitive accused of raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district shot at her family, killing one and injuring two others. The incident, which took place on Monday under Civil Line police jurisdiction, highlights ongoing attempts by the accused to pressure the victim's family into settling the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:14 IST
Manhunt Underway After Shooting in Madhya Pradesh Tied to Rape Case
Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has allegedly opened fire on the victim's family, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others, including the minor. The shooting occurred on Monday under the jurisdiction of the Civil Line police station.

The accused, reportedly a neighbor, had been on the run since August when a case was filed against him for rape and molestation. Authorities say he has been trying to coerce the victim's family into dropping the charges. During his latest confrontation, the suspect fatally shot the victim's grandfather and injured her uncle.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain stated that law enforcement has intensified the search for the fugitive, with multiple raids underway. The suspect is expected to be apprehended shortly, and previously announced rewards aim to expedite his capture, underscoring the gravity of the accusations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024