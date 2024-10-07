LC Nueva Launches Momentum Fund to Target High-Growth Companies
LC Nueva Investment Partners has unveiled its latest initiative, the LC Nueva Momentum Fund, aimed at investing in promising Series A and B companies. Despite a global VC slowdown, India remains a key growth hub. The fund, with a target corpus of Rs 250 crore, will explore secondary market opportunities.
- Country:
- India
LC Nueva Investment Partners has introduced the LC Nueva Momentum Fund, aiming for a total corpus size of Rs 250 crore. This new venture targets high-growth Series A and B companies.
The firm, a partnership between Singapore's Lighthouse Canton and India's Nueva Capital, announced a focus on strategic secondary market opportunities, leveraging established relationships from previous initiatives.
Despite a global downturn in venture capital funding, India continues to prosper as the second-largest destination in the Asia-Pacific for growth funding, according to the company's leaders, highlighting an uptick in portfolio secondary transactions in 2024.
