LC Nueva Launches Momentum Fund to Target High-Growth Companies

LC Nueva Investment Partners has introduced the LC Nueva Momentum Fund, aiming for a total corpus size of Rs 250 crore. This new venture targets high-growth Series A and B companies.

The firm, a partnership between Singapore's Lighthouse Canton and India's Nueva Capital, announced a focus on strategic secondary market opportunities, leveraging established relationships from previous initiatives.

Despite a global downturn in venture capital funding, India continues to prosper as the second-largest destination in the Asia-Pacific for growth funding, according to the company's leaders, highlighting an uptick in portfolio secondary transactions in 2024.

