Left Menu

LC Nueva Launches Momentum Fund to Target High-Growth Companies

LC Nueva Investment Partners has unveiled its latest initiative, the LC Nueva Momentum Fund, aimed at investing in promising Series A and B companies. Despite a global VC slowdown, India remains a key growth hub. The fund, with a target corpus of Rs 250 crore, will explore secondary market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

LC Nueva Investment Partners has introduced the LC Nueva Momentum Fund, aiming for a total corpus size of Rs 250 crore. This new venture targets high-growth Series A and B companies.

The firm, a partnership between Singapore's Lighthouse Canton and India's Nueva Capital, announced a focus on strategic secondary market opportunities, leveraging established relationships from previous initiatives.

Despite a global downturn in venture capital funding, India continues to prosper as the second-largest destination in the Asia-Pacific for growth funding, according to the company's leaders, highlighting an uptick in portfolio secondary transactions in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024