Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in West Bengal's Coal Mine
A tragic incident in West Bengal's Birbhum district left six dead and three injured when explosives in a truck detonated at a coal mine. Victims' families will receive compensation. Authorities are investigating the cause. WBPDCL operates the affected mine, and safety protocols during transport are under scrutiny.
An explosion at a coal mine in Birbhum district, West Bengal, resulted in the tragic death of six individuals and left three others injured on Monday morning. The incident occurred as detonators were being transported for planned blasts, a police officer reported.
According to officials from the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL), the explosion happened in the dump yard of the Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal block. In response to the tragedy, the families of the deceased will receive compensation from both the mine-operating agency and the state government.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, with safety protocols concerning the transport of explosives coming under intense scrutiny. Local authorities, including BJP MLA Anup Saha, have voiced concerns over mishandling, highlighting the critical condition of those injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
