Violence Erupts in Akola After Vehicle Collision Sparks Unrest

In Maharashtra's Akola, tensions soared as two groups clashed violently, resorting to stone-pelting and setting several vehicles on fire, police reported Monday. The unrest was initially caused by an accident involving an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in the city's Harihar Peth area.

Speaking on the incident, Akola Superintendent of Police, Bachan Singh, noted that the collision involved individuals from different communities. In the aftermath, both the autorickshaw and the bike were torched, escalating the conflict.

The authorities acted promptly to control the chaos, deploying police teams to the scene. Continuous patrolling has been instituted to prevent further violence, with extra forces now stationed in the area to maintain order, according to police sources. Further information is awaited.

