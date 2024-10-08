Tension Peaks as Counting Begins in J&K and Haryana Assembly Polls

The eagerly anticipated counting of votes for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana is set to begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The electoral process in J&K spanned three phases, taking place on September 18, 25, and October 1, while Haryana's 90 assembly seats witnessed polling on October 5.

The counting of votes in Haryana will initiate with the postal ballots before proceeding to the EVMs 30 minutes later, as confirmed by Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal. For this purpose, 93 counting centers have been established across the state's 22 districts, with dual centers in Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi, ensuring the meticulous monitoring of vote tallying.

A comprehensive security apparatus has been rolled out, comprising 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces deployed across the counting centers, secured by a three-layer protection of central, state, and district police personnel. Additionally, CCTV surveillance and strict access control measures are in place to maintain integrity and transparency during the entire process, reinforcing the commitment to a fair and orderly outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)