Congress Poised for Major Gains in Haryana Election Amidst Changing Trends

In a charged political atmosphere, Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday asserted that the party is set to capture over 60 assembly seats in Haryana, paving the way to form the government. She emphasized that evolving trends and counting rounds would soon confirm this anticipated outcome as the day progressed.

While acknowledging the early fluctuations in voting trends, Selja reiterated her confidence that Congress will emerge victorious. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda echoed similar sentiments, ruling out any doubt about the party's capability to secure a government-forming majority, attributing potential success to party leaders and the electorate.

Despite exit polls favoring Congress, current Election Commission data at noon showed BJP leading with 50 seats compared to Congress's 34. Notable leads include Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and CM Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa. As vote counting advances in Haryana's 90 constituencies, political stakeholders remain watchful of the unfolding results.

(With inputs from agencies.)