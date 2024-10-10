Tourists Rescued as Unregistered Boat Capsizes in Goa

Twelve tourists were pulled to safety after an unregistered boat capsized near Goa's Baga beach on Thursday afternoon. The boat, which was operating illegally, overturned in rough waters, endangering the lives of those aboard.

According to Drishti Marine, a state-appointed lifesaving agency, a vigilant lifeguard on duty first noticed the accident and quickly alerted his colleagues, leading to a swift rescue operation involving nearby lifeguards with jet skis.

A senior tourism department official confirmed the confiscation of the boat for operating without proper registration, underlining their commitment to enforcing safety regulations and promoting responsible tourism in Goa. The incident serves as a warning against unauthorized water sports activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)