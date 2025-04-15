Tragic End: Search for Survivors Suspended After Florida Boat Capsize

The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for five individuals who went missing after a boat capsized during what is suspected to be a smuggling venture off Florida's Atlantic Coast. The announcement was made on Monday, following an extensive search involving multiple crews.

On Sunday, Coast Guard crews successfully rescued four people approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet, located 74 kilometers north of West Palm Beach. During the rescue operation, one deceased individual was also recovered. Survivors reported that their ill-fated journey began in Bimini with nine people on board, and the vessel overturned early Saturday morning.

Chief Warrant Officer Edgardo Insignares from the Coast Guard Sector Miami noted the dangerous nature of such illegal voyages. He warned against attempting these perilous journeys, urging for safe and legal migration options instead. Meanwhile, Martin County Fire Rescue officials confirmed that three of the rescued individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

