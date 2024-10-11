Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Robovan and Cybercab: The Future of AI-Driven Travel

At a high-profile event on Thursday, Elon Musk unveiled a futuristic vision for transportation, showcasing a robotaxi with gull-wing doors and a price tag below $30,000. Dubbed the 'Cybercab', this vehicle promises to revolutionize travel with a cost of just 20 cents per mile, thanks to inductive charging and AI-driven systems.

In addition to the Cybercab, Musk also revealed a larger autonomous Robovan capable of transporting 20 people, as well as Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot. This presentation pushes Tesla beyond the realm of electric vehicles, as Musk envisions the company primarily as an AI robotics manufacturer.

Despite the exciting showcases, investors left the event seeking more tangible details on Musk's ambitious timelines and strategy for overcoming regulatory hurdles, as Tesla faces competitive and technological challenges in achieving a fully autonomous future. Musk's reliance on AI and cameras without lidar sets the company apart but also flags potential risks and regulatory scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)