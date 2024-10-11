From Presumed Dead to Alive: A 14-Year Legal Odyssey

A previously presumed murdered man was recently found alive 14 years after being declared dead, reigniting a controversial legal case involving Punjab police. This unusual incident, reminiscent of a complex movie plot, is now under scrutiny by the Supreme Court of India, eager to resolve the convoluted legal and procedural questions it presents.

The saga dates back to 2005, when Hardeep Singh was taken into custody by Punjab police under narcotics charges and allegedly escaped. His father, Naginder Singh, filed a habeas corpus when a body was discovered, suspecting it to be his son's. However, recent developments show Hardeep is alive, casting doubt on long-standing judicial decisions.

Naginder Singh is challenging a 2021 Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment that quashed a protest petition and dismissed summoning orders against police officials. Despite claims of Singh's illegal detention by the police, the case pivots on intricate details of custody, escape, and alleged police misconduct. Scheduled for Supreme Court hearing in 2025, this case remains an intricate puzzle of legal and ethical dimensions.

