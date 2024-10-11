FTSE 100 Stalls Amid Stake Sale and Profit Warning

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index remained unchanged on Friday, hindered by setbacks in Sainsbury's after its premier shareholder reduced its stake, along with a slip in BP shares following a warning on third-quarter profit.

Sainsbury's shares fell 4.2%, marking the steepest decline on the FTSE 100, as the Qatar Investment Authority prepared to sell approximately £306 million ($399 million) in shares. BP saw a marginal decline of 0.4% after projecting that weak refining margins could reduce its third-quarter profit by up to $600 million.

The FTSE 100 index remained stable at 0752 GMT and was poised for a second week of losses, despite data indicating the UK economy grew by 0.2% in August, aligning with economist forecasts. This economic growth is seen as a potential solace to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves ahead of the new Labour government's budget plan.

