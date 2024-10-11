Left Menu

Noel Tata Ascends as Chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata has been appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of India's Tata group, succeeding his late half-brother Ratan Tata. Tata Trusts, owning 66% of Tata Sons, plays a critical role in the conglomerate's operations across sectors like education, healthcare, and housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:45 IST
Noel Tata Ascends as Chairman of Tata Trusts
Noel Tata

Noel Tata stepped into the limelight as the new chairman of Tata Trusts following the passing of his half-brother Ratan Tata. This significant leadership transition in the charitable arm of the Indian conglomerate was confirmed by CNBC TV18 on Friday.

The appointment underscores Noel's pivotal role, as Tata Trusts holds a dominating 66% stake in Tata Sons, the central force guiding the diverse companies under the Tata name. The monolithic brand has thrived for more than 150 years, a testament to Ratan Tata's exemplary leadership and vision.

Established in 1892 by their great grandfather Jamsetji Tata, Tata Trusts is a cornerstone of varied sectors including education, healthcare, and housing. Noel continues his involvement in the conglomerate, serving as trustee and holding strategic positions such as chairman of Tata Trent and vice chairman of Tata Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024