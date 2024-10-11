Noel Tata Ascends as Chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata stepped into the limelight as the new chairman of Tata Trusts following the passing of his half-brother Ratan Tata. This significant leadership transition in the charitable arm of the Indian conglomerate was confirmed by CNBC TV18 on Friday.

The appointment underscores Noel's pivotal role, as Tata Trusts holds a dominating 66% stake in Tata Sons, the central force guiding the diverse companies under the Tata name. The monolithic brand has thrived for more than 150 years, a testament to Ratan Tata's exemplary leadership and vision.

Established in 1892 by their great grandfather Jamsetji Tata, Tata Trusts is a cornerstone of varied sectors including education, healthcare, and housing. Noel continues his involvement in the conglomerate, serving as trustee and holding strategic positions such as chairman of Tata Trent and vice chairman of Tata Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)