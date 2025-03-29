Left Menu

Nitrrothon 2025: Fitness Meets Philanthropy in Pune

Nitrrothon 2025 united over 1,600 runners in Pune, promoting fitness and social responsibility. Hosted by Nitrro Fitness, the event focused on 'Educating the Girl Child,' featuring celebrities and vital contributions to local NGOs. Celebrated as a model marathon, its impact sets a promising precedent for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:20 IST
L-R: Actor Ajinkya Deo, Prabodh Davkhare, Actress Smita Gondkar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitrrothon 2025 unfolded in Pune as a grand confluence of fitness enthusiasts and philanthropists, drawing a remarkable 1,600 participants. Held at the Kalyani Nagar center by Nitrro Fitness, this annual marathon focused on promoting 'Educating the Girl Child.' With race categories of 3, 5, and 10 kilometers, the event witnessed diverse participation across age groups and professions, boosting its community engagement and social mission.

Enhancing the marathon's allure, esteemed personalities like actor Ajinkya Deo and TV star Smita Gondkar graced the occasion, inspiring attendees with their presence. The event was inaugurated by Former MLA Sunil Tingre. A poignant highlight was the participation of 10 girls from the NGO 'Hope for Children' in the 5 km run, emphasizing empowerment and the criticality of education and sports. Donations of bicycles, educational materials, and sports gear to the NGO underscored the event's philanthropic spirit.

Concluding this extraordinary gathering, participants were greeted with cheers and awarded the Nitrrothon Finisher's Medal, a symbol of strength and community commitment. Prabodh Davkhare, CMD of Nitrro Fitness, highlighted the event's success, emphasizing its role in advocating fitness and social accountability. With its expansive reach and impact, Nitrrothon 2025 has set a benchmark for future marathons in Pune, aspiring for greater influence in subsequent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

