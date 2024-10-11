Left Menu

Global Markets Await China's Fiscal Move Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

Global stocks remained stagnant as investors awaited Beijing's upcoming fiscal stimulus update, with the European market steady and Wall Street futures flat. A recent U.S. rate cut eased recession fears, setting the stage for potential Chinese monetary support. However, sticky U.S. inflation poses interest rate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:59 IST
Global Markets Await China's Fiscal Move Amid U.S. Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced minimal movement on Friday. Market participants seem wary to place further bets ahead of a significant fiscal stimulus announcement expected from Beijing this weekend, halting a rally in Chinese shares. Europe's markets stayed stable, with Wall Street futures also exhibiting little change.

The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut, intended to stave off U.S. recession concerns, eased market jitters and allowed China leeway for monetary measures without pressuring the renminbi. Ting Lu, Nomura's chief China economist, noted the intense market focus on potential fiscal actions from Beijing.

U.S. economic indicators show core consumer prices rising unexpectedly, casting doubt on the aggressiveness of the Fed's rate cut as inflation pressures build. Amid these developments, the U.S. dollar climbed, reflecting changing trader expectations. In energy markets, Brent crude oil prices reacted to regional risks and rising fuel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024