Youth Injured in Noida Gunfire: Police Launch Manhunt

A youth was injured during a shootout between two groups outside a Noida school. Police are investigating the incident, with an FIR lodged against the alleged perpetrators. The victim has been hospitalized, and efforts are ongoing to track down those involved in the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young individual became the victim of a violent confrontation between two factions outside Amity School in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, according to local authorities. Upon receiving reports of a shooting near the Sector-125 traffic signal, police promptly arrived at the scene and discovered that Gaurish Bhati, the son of Narendra Bhati from Salarpur, had suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh. The injured party was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police reported.

Authorities have confirmed that the group with the wounded party has filed an FIR against the accused individuals, believed to be responsible for the firing incident. The police are actively investigating the case and manhunt efforts are underway to apprehend those involved in the altercation.

Further updates and detailed information regarding the incident remain pending as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

