At a press conference, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav critiqued BJP's sealing of JPNIC prior to his visit. He thanked party workers, highlighting the importance of Navratri, Jay Prakash Narayan's legacy, and criticized ongoing construction delays at JPNIC, emphasizing the need for democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:46 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over JPNIC Sealing, Calls for Continued
amajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a press conference on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Chief, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the sealing of the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) ahead of his proposed visit. Yadav accused the BJP of systematically denying socialists the opportunity to honor Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

Yadav expressed gratitude to his party members for their readiness, stating that since the previous night, party workers stood prepared for action. He congratulated them for taking to the streets amidst the BJP's attempts to hinder their actions. Despite the festive atmosphere of Navratri, Yadav committed to continuing the struggle.

The Samajwadi Party president reflected on the history surrounding Jay Prakash Jayanti, the commemoration of the socialist leader's important contributions to India's independence. Yadav highlighted that the JPNIC is a sophisticated structure, similar to Delhi's India Habitat Centre, with numerous amenities, including India's largest conference hall and a helipad. He criticized the BJP for their lack of similar infrastructure accomplishments and their disrespect for democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

