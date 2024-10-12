Global Markets Surge: U.S. Bank Earnings Ignite Optimism

Global markets experienced a significant boost on Friday, powered primarily by robust U.S. bank earnings. This upswing is set to contribute to a weekly gain for stock markets as U.S. Treasury yields dipped following reports on inflation and consumer confidence, solidifying expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The U.S. producer price index (PPI) showed no change in September, falling below economists' forecasted 0.1% gain, hinting at cooling inflation rates. Wall Street eagerly responded with advancements in U.S. stocks, as the Dow and S&P 500 reached record highs, driven by a nearly 5% jump in bank shares.

The financial landscape has been energized by expectations of continued earnings growth, as highlighted by key figures in the banking sector. Despite a slight drop in Tesla shares, global and European indices reflected optimistic sentiments, fueled by a growing belief in forthcoming rate cuts from major central banks like the ECB.

(With inputs from agencies.)