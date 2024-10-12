Royal Reverence: Scindia Family’s Sacred Vijayadashmi Tradition

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside his son Mahanaryaman Scindia, upheld a long-standing royal tradition by offering prayers at the historic Gorkhi Devghar temple in Gwalior on Vijayadashmi. The temple, approximately 150 years old, has been a spiritual cornerstone for the Scindia family, who honor their heritage every year on this auspicious day.

The Scindias performed rituals venerating their Kuldevi and the symbolic flag representing their storied lineage, culminating in the Shastra puja. After the ceremonies, Scindia conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the citizens, highlighting Vijayadashmi as a day symbolizing the triumph of truth and justice. He encouraged national unity and dedication towards the country's development.

"I extend my heartiest greetings to people of the state and across the country," Scindia expressed. "This is a day of triumph—triumph of justice. We should draw inspiration to contribute to national progress so that our country rises on the global stage." In parallel celebrations, Shastra Puja was conducted in Ujjain, involving public officials who also sought divine blessings for prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)