Gwalior Arrests: Dhaba Murder Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested eight people from Gwalior linked to the murder of a dhaba operator in Pataudi, Haryana. The arrests followed intense investigations by the authorities.

Deepender alias Monu, aged 37, was killed on Tuesday night in an attack allegedly rooted in an ongoing vendetta. Authorities acted promptly, registering an FIR and mobilizing a search team for the suspects.

The suspects included Vicky, Harsh, and Vishal from Todapur; Puneet from Bhoda Kalan; Vipin from Heli Mandi; Manthan Sharma, Nikhil from Jatoli; and Saurabh from Morena district. They were implicated in the planning and execution of the murder, which police revealed was retribution for a previous killing.

