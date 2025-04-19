Left Menu

Gwalior Arrests: Dhaba Murder Unveiled

Eight individuals have been detained in connection to the murder of a dhaba operator in Haryana's Pataudi area. The murder, traced back to an old rivalry, involved Deepender alias Monu's shooting. The accused fled to Gwalior post-crime and were captured after a police search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested eight people from Gwalior linked to the murder of a dhaba operator in Pataudi, Haryana. The arrests followed intense investigations by the authorities.

Deepender alias Monu, aged 37, was killed on Tuesday night in an attack allegedly rooted in an ongoing vendetta. Authorities acted promptly, registering an FIR and mobilizing a search team for the suspects.

The suspects included Vicky, Harsh, and Vishal from Todapur; Puneet from Bhoda Kalan; Vipin from Heli Mandi; Manthan Sharma, Nikhil from Jatoli; and Saurabh from Morena district. They were implicated in the planning and execution of the murder, which police revealed was retribution for a previous killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

