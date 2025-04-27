Fire Engulfs Villages in Gwalior: Electricity Fault Blamed
A fire, caused by an electricity fault, injured four people and destroyed several homes across four villages in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Local authorities are providing relief and compensation. Veterinary teams have been deployed to care for injured livestock, and the district administration is actively managing the emergency response.
In Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, a severe fire erupted due to an electricity fault, causing significant damage across four villages. Several houses were razed, and four individuals sustained injuries, prompting immediate medical attention.
The incident unfolded under Bhitarwar and Chinor tehsils on a tumultuous Saturday night. The fire overwhelmed the villages of Bhauri, Raraua, Chinor, and Gandhi, causing distress among residents and leading to substantial property losses.
Emergency services and local authorities, including Veterinarian teams and District collector Ruchika Chauhan, have been mobilized to provide assistance, treating injured people and cattle, distributing food, and preparing compensation for affected families.
