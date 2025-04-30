New Agra-Gwalior Expressway to Boost Connectivity and Tourism
The NHAI plans to develop the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway, a six-lane, 88-km stretch designed to enhance connectivity between the two cities at a cost of Rs 4,613 crore. The expressway aims to improve travel speed and ease congestion, crossing through key regions and wildlife sanctuaries.
- Country:
- India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced its plan to construct an 88-kilometer-long six-lane Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway. This significant infrastructure project, costing Rs 4,613 crore, seeks to improve connectivity between the two prominent tourism centers of Agra and Gwalior.
According to the official statement, the expressway will start from Deori village in Agra and conclude at Susera village in Gwalior. The entire project is slated to operate on a build-operate-transfer (Toll) model, with a concession period of 20 years, including a 30-month construction timeframe.
The expressway is strategically designed to traverse parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, aiming to provide high-speed travel and alleviate congestion in cities and industrial areas along NH-44. It will also pass through the National Chambal wildlife sanctuary, emphasizing its regional significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
