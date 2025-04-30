Manhunt in Gwalior: Police Search for Suspect in Rape Case

The Gwalior Police have intensified their search for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 24-year-old woman, with an official stating that the suspect threatened to kill the victim's mother as a means of coercion.

Originally hailing from Champaran in Bihar, the accused allegedly disguised his identity while committing the crime, according to police reports. In her complaint, the victim revealed that the assault took place in March but she had remained silent out of fear of social backlash.

City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar mentioned that the investigation is ongoing, with police exploring various angles. A formal complaint was lodged at the Hajira police station after the woman realized she was pregnant.

