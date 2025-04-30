Manhunt in Gwalior: Police Search for Suspect in Rape Case
Gwalior Police are searching for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 24-year-old woman. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her mother to silence her. Originally from Champaran, Bihar, he concealed his identity by changing his name. The complaint was filed after the victim discovered her pregnancy.
The Gwalior Police have intensified their search for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 24-year-old woman, with an official stating that the suspect threatened to kill the victim's mother as a means of coercion.
Originally hailing from Champaran in Bihar, the accused allegedly disguised his identity while committing the crime, according to police reports. In her complaint, the victim revealed that the assault took place in March but she had remained silent out of fear of social backlash.
City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar mentioned that the investigation is ongoing, with police exploring various angles. A formal complaint was lodged at the Hajira police station after the woman realized she was pregnant.
