Left Menu

Fire in Baltic Sea: Oil Tanker Annika Safely Docked

Maritime rescue services and firefighters extinguished a fire on the oil tanker Annika in Germany's Baltic Sea. The tanker, carrying 640 tonnes of oil, was safely escorted to Rostock's port. Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause, with divers examining potential damage to the hull.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:48 IST
Fire in Baltic Sea: Oil Tanker Annika Safely Docked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A blaze aboard the oil tanker Annika was successfully extinguished by maritime rescue services and firefighters in Germany's Baltic Sea. The vessel has safely reached the port of Rostock, according to city authorities.

The fire broke out on Friday on the Germany-flagged, 73-meter tanker transporting 640 tonnes of oil. Fortunately, the cargo was unharmed.

Police and marine investigators are on site, inspecting the ship to ascertain the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, divers are examining the hull for any deformations or cracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024