Fire in Baltic Sea: Oil Tanker Annika Safely Docked

A blaze aboard the oil tanker Annika was successfully extinguished by maritime rescue services and firefighters in Germany's Baltic Sea. The vessel has safely reached the port of Rostock, according to city authorities.

The fire broke out on Friday on the Germany-flagged, 73-meter tanker transporting 640 tonnes of oil. Fortunately, the cargo was unharmed.

Police and marine investigators are on site, inspecting the ship to ascertain the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, divers are examining the hull for any deformations or cracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)