Robert Vadra's Prayer for Strength Amid Political Jibes

Following prayers at Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple, businessman Robert Vadra voiced his wishes for strength to withstand the recent political attacks by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The remarks were made during BJP's campaign for the Haryana Assembly Elections, where Vadra was notably mentioned by figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vadra, in his conversation with ANI, remarked on the significance of Dussehra as a symbol of truth prevailing over falsehood. He sought blessings for national peace and prosperity and the cessation of violence against women. Vadra criticized BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, for targeting him by name. However, he stated that after his prayers, he felt empowered.

Earlier, during the Haryana election campaigns, Union Minister Rajnath Singh specifically cited Vadra, accusing him of land acquisitions at farmers' expense. Vadra countered these claims by pointing out that the BJP-led Khattar government had cleared him of such allegations twice and criticized the BJP for using his name for political leverage.

Vadra, though not active in politics, expressed that frequent mentions by various parties have forced him to engage with political matters. Despite this, the Congress party failed to harness the anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP, which secured a victory in Haryana with 48 out of 90 seats. Congress claimed 37 seats, while independents and the Indian National Lok Dal captured the remaining seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)