Paddy Procurement Crisis Sparks Political Furore in Punjab

The BJP criticizes the Punjab government, led by AAP, for inefficiencies in paddy procurement, impacting farmers and millers. Despite disbursed funds, procurement issues remain prominent, with the PR-126 variety and insufficient storage being highlighted concerns. Protests are planned against procurement delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:06 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday sharply criticized the Punjab government for what it describes as slow and inefficient paddy procurement, attributing the difficulties in grain markets to the AAP-led administration.

Punjab BJP Vice President Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa stated that funds from the Centre have already been released to the state's government for purchasing paddy. He argued that the Bhagwant Mann government was failing in its responsibility to ensure the smooth purchase and lifting of crops, therefore blaming the state rather than central authorities.

The protest, organized by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), involves blocking transportation routes, underscoring the urgency of resolving the procurement delays impacting the agrarian sector in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

