Paddy Procurement Crisis Sparks Political Furore in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday sharply criticized the Punjab government for what it describes as slow and inefficient paddy procurement, attributing the difficulties in grain markets to the AAP-led administration.

Punjab BJP Vice President Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa stated that funds from the Centre have already been released to the state's government for purchasing paddy. He argued that the Bhagwant Mann government was failing in its responsibility to ensure the smooth purchase and lifting of crops, therefore blaming the state rather than central authorities.

The protest, organized by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), involves blocking transportation routes, underscoring the urgency of resolving the procurement delays impacting the agrarian sector in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)