Government Vows Action on OTT Platforms Post RSS Concerns

Following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's concerns about negative influences from OTT content, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the government will take action to address these issues. Bhagwat highlighted the harmful impact on youth and the need for regulations over inappropriate content reaching children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:36 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to concerns raised by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about the potential negative impact of OTT platform content on youth, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed that the Indian government is committed to taking action. Speaking on Sunday, Joshi emphasized the global nature of the problem, stating that, "The government will always think about that and the concerned ministry will take action."

Bhagwat, during his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur, highlighted the detrimental effects of certain OTT content on children and young adults. He pointed out that mobile phones have made it easier for children to access such content, which lacks adequate controls. He warned against the spread of distorted narratives and poor values that could affect young minds.

Bhagwat went further to express his concerns about the explicit nature of some content available on these platforms, stressing the need for urgent legal oversight. He called for regulations to address pervasive, inappropriate content and advertisements, citing a growing sense of self-pride among the youth despite these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

