Transformative Impact: PM GatiShakti Revolutionizes India's Infrastructure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative impact of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan on its third anniversary. Aimed at enhancing multimodal connectivity, the initiative is pivotal in accelerating infrastructure development and fostering economic growth across India, while embracing a 'whole-of-government' approach.
- Country:
- India
On the third anniversary of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized its transformative impact on India's infrastructure landscape. He noted that the initiative plays a crucial role in revolutionizing infrastructure development by fostering multimodal connectivity across sectors.
The PM's visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam underscored the initiative's success in streamlining logistics and addressing infrastructural gaps. Various ministries and departments have collectively worked to identify and mitigate 156 infrastructure gaps, bolstering efficiency and project execution speed.
PM GatiShakti also focuses on social aspects, with projects like mapping anganwadi centers and identifying district-specific skill courses. International collaborations are underway to extend its impact beyond borders, highlighting India's commitment to modern, interconnected growth through innovative infrastructure solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of Rs 11,200 crore projects in Maharashtra via video conferencing.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Solapur Airport and Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra through video conferencing.
"I congratulate PM Narendra Modi": Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on 10 years of 'Mann Ki Baat'
Boosting Digital India: Broadband India Summit 2024 Highlights Ambitious Vision for Nationwide Connectivity
Road Connectivity Boost: Union Government Approves Rs 11,000 Crore for Chhattisgarh