Transformative Impact: PM GatiShakti Revolutionizes India's Infrastructure

On the third anniversary of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized its transformative impact on India's infrastructure landscape. He noted that the initiative plays a crucial role in revolutionizing infrastructure development by fostering multimodal connectivity across sectors.

The PM's visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam underscored the initiative's success in streamlining logistics and addressing infrastructural gaps. Various ministries and departments have collectively worked to identify and mitigate 156 infrastructure gaps, bolstering efficiency and project execution speed.

PM GatiShakti also focuses on social aspects, with projects like mapping anganwadi centers and identifying district-specific skill courses. International collaborations are underway to extend its impact beyond borders, highlighting India's commitment to modern, interconnected growth through innovative infrastructure solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)