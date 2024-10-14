Outcry Over Baba Siddique's Assassination Raises Questions on Maharashtra's Security Lapses

The assassination of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique has sparked a backlash against the state's governance, with NCP leader Clyde Crasto berating the government for what he deems a security failure. Crasto's comments underscore a broader concern for public safety as he points out the risk to bystanders during the shooting, and calls for answers from state authorities.

Baba Siddique, gunned down outside his Bandra office, received multiple warnings prior to the attack. Despite these alerts, questions are mounting over the state's failure to provide adequate protection. As Siddique succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital, his death reverberated across political lines.

Congress MP Imran Masood furthered the critique of Maharashtra's law enforcement capabilities, citing the incident as a clear governmental failure. With parallels drawn to recent arrests linked to the notorious Bishnoi gang, calls for robust investigative measures are resounding as political leaders demand accountability and justice in the face of apparent security lapses.

