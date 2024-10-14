Left Menu

Outcry Over Baba Siddique's Assassination Raises Questions on Maharashtra's Security Lapses

NCP leader Clyde Crasto criticized the Maharashtra government following the assassination of Baba Siddique, calling it a failure to ensure safety. Amid accusations of negligence, Congress MP Imran Masood labeled the incident a government breakdown. Other leaders echoed concerns, citing previously reported threats to Siddique's life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:12 IST
Outcry Over Baba Siddique's Assassination Raises Questions on Maharashtra's Security Lapses
NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Clyde Crasto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The assassination of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique has sparked a backlash against the state's governance, with NCP leader Clyde Crasto berating the government for what he deems a security failure. Crasto's comments underscore a broader concern for public safety as he points out the risk to bystanders during the shooting, and calls for answers from state authorities.

Baba Siddique, gunned down outside his Bandra office, received multiple warnings prior to the attack. Despite these alerts, questions are mounting over the state's failure to provide adequate protection. As Siddique succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital, his death reverberated across political lines.

Congress MP Imran Masood furthered the critique of Maharashtra's law enforcement capabilities, citing the incident as a clear governmental failure. With parallels drawn to recent arrests linked to the notorious Bishnoi gang, calls for robust investigative measures are resounding as political leaders demand accountability and justice in the face of apparent security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024