Tragedy Shakes Maharashtra: CM Shinde Assures Justice in NCP Leader's Murder

In the wake of the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reiterated the state government's commitment to law and order. Addressing the situation on Sunday, Shinde promised that those responsible for the crime would face the full force of the law.

Shinde confirmed the arrest of two individuals linked to the murder, emphasizing that their identities—one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana—would not shield them from justice. A third suspect remains at large, but CM Shinde assured that capture is imminent.

The fatal shooting of the former Minister sent ripples through both political and entertainment circles, with prominent figures attending Siddique's last rites. The opposition parties have criticized the state's law enforcement, labeling the incident as a significant policy failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)