Tragedy Shakes Maharashtra: CM Shinde Assures Justice in NCP Leader's Murder

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensures justice following NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. Two arrests have been made, with efforts underway to apprehend others involved. Political leaders and Bollywood celebrities have expressed condolences, calling for strict action and questioning state law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reiterated the state government's commitment to law and order. Addressing the situation on Sunday, Shinde promised that those responsible for the crime would face the full force of the law.

Shinde confirmed the arrest of two individuals linked to the murder, emphasizing that their identities—one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana—would not shield them from justice. A third suspect remains at large, but CM Shinde assured that capture is imminent.

The fatal shooting of the former Minister sent ripples through both political and entertainment circles, with prominent figures attending Siddique's last rites. The opposition parties have criticized the state's law enforcement, labeling the incident as a significant policy failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

