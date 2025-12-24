Tragic Tale of a Murder Over Cousin's Affair

A harrowing incident unfolded in outer north Delhi as an 18-year-old teenager, Ankit, was allegedly drugged and murdered by two individuals, following a dispute over his relationship with one of the accused's cousins. The victim's body was discovered in the Munak Canal, sparking a police investigation.

The unfolding investigation, led by DCP Hareshwar Swami, revealed that Ankit's hands and feet were restrained using shoelaces, and a handkerchief tightly encircled his neck. Additional findings included three sharp head injuries. This led to the arrest of 23-year-old Ashish, who confessed to the murder. His partner, Vishal Dhilod, was also soon detained.

Authorities report the crime stemmed from a personal vendetta. Ankit was lured to a metro station, then taken to a house where he was drugged and assaulted. The duo later disposed of the body in the canal. Police have since recovered the weapons and vehicles used during the crime. The inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)