Left Menu

Tragic Tale of a Murder Over Cousin's Affair

A teenager named Ankit was allegedly drugged and murdered by friends due to his relationship with one of the accused's cousins in Delhi. The victim's body was found in a canal, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The investigation revealed the crime was motivated by personal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:13 IST
Tragic Tale of a Murder Over Cousin's Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in outer north Delhi as an 18-year-old teenager, Ankit, was allegedly drugged and murdered by two individuals, following a dispute over his relationship with one of the accused's cousins. The victim's body was discovered in the Munak Canal, sparking a police investigation.

The unfolding investigation, led by DCP Hareshwar Swami, revealed that Ankit's hands and feet were restrained using shoelaces, and a handkerchief tightly encircled his neck. Additional findings included three sharp head injuries. This led to the arrest of 23-year-old Ashish, who confessed to the murder. His partner, Vishal Dhilod, was also soon detained.

Authorities report the crime stemmed from a personal vendetta. Ankit was lured to a metro station, then taken to a house where he was drugged and assaulted. The duo later disposed of the body in the canal. Police have since recovered the weapons and vehicles used during the crime. The inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025